GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's office says that deputies responded to a armed robbery situation on East North St. in Greenville on Sunday night
Deputies say that the situation occurred at CVS located at 2401 E North Street.
According to deputies, a female entered the store and presented a black and silver handgun. They add that the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money and fled in a burgundy color vehicle.
Deputies describe the suspect as a Hispanic female, around 5'3" and 115lbs. She was wearing a black hoodie and black face mask according to deputies.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
This is all of the details available at this time, we will update this story as we learn more.
