GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said an active manhunt for a man in a red shirt who reportedly ran from the scene when a chase ended in crash on US 25 near Columbia Road in southern Greenville County has been called off but deputies ask people in the area to remain on the lookout.
The crash happened just after 1 p.m.
According to the sheriff's office, both the SC Highway Patrol and Laurens Co. deputies had been involved in a chase with the vehicle that crashed.
Initially, troopers were chasing the vehicle, but terminated the pursuit. A short time later, Laurens County deputies began chasing the vehicle until the wreck occurred in Greenville County, per the sheriff's office.
One person was trapped in the vehicle and suffered severe injuries.
Deputies said a man in a red shirt ran away from the crash.
A homeowner in the 10,000 block of Augusta Road called deputies just after 2 p.m. and reporting that a person matching the suspect's description had been seen running through the woods. Deputies said the homeowner did open fire but deputies are not sure if the suspect was hit.
Deputies said they were searching for the suspect in the area using K-9s and helicopters.
The coroner confirmed he was called to the scene but said no deaths had been reported as of 3:15 p.m.
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office released this statement on the incident:
On January 1, 2019 the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle being pursued by the S.C. Highway Patrol. After the S.C. Highway Patrol canceled the pursuit, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office observed the vehicle on Hwy 76 in Princeton. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, however the driver failed to comply by stopping upon deputies activating their blue lights and siren. The driver of the pursued vehicle continued to travel into Greenville County and a short distance later lost control and ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned. The driver was transported to the hospital in Greenville County. This incident is being investigated by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said just before 5 p.m. that the active manhunt had been called off but they asked people living near the Greenville and Laurens county lines to be on the lookout for the suspect.
The suspect is a man, about six-feet-tall, weighing 180 pounds. He had medium-length hair and was wearing a red shirt.
"If anyone in the area sees a subject matching this description, they are asked to call 9-1-1 and not to approach the him," Bolt said.
