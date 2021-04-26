Charles Fredrick Smith

A missing person last seen in Taylors SC (Greenville County Sheriff's Office, April 26, 2021)

TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County's Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that they located Charles Smith Safely.

More news: Greer Family Festival to now take place in October

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.