ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says that they they seized two gambling machines in a resident's home following a fire on Saturday.
Deputies say that they responded to the scene after a fire call. They add that at this time, there are no charges and their investigation is ongoing.
This is all of the information that we have at this time. We will continue to update this story as more details are released.
More news: Troopers seeking vehicle involved in Greenwood Co. hit-and-run
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.