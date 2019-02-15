Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man after allegations of child sexual abuse were brought to them by the Henderson County Department of Social Services.
Deputies say 76-year-old, George Daniel Summey, of Elson Avenue in Hendersonville, was arrested on charges of a felony first degree statutory sex offense.
Deputies tell us that Summey was arrested on February 13 without incident and booked into the Henderson County Detention Center and remains held there on a $150,000 secured bond.
