Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are asking for help identifying a person or persons of interest in a vehicle related to an attempted murder that occurred Monday, February 10.
Police say this burgundy Ford Crown Victoria is a suspect vehicle tied to that shooting.
According the the sheriff's office, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Blue Ridge Drive and Old Bramlett Road.
Deputies say a man was found laying beside the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds by a passerby.
Deputies say the victim was soon transported to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Investigator Grubbs at 864-380-4978 or Greenville County Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
