Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County have arrested three suspects following a home invasion and robbery.
The sheriff's office says 63-year-old Deborah Hardin of Spindale, 49-year-old John Hudson of Spruce Pine and 54-year-old Pamela Hudson of Rutherforton were charged with common law robbery and second degree kidnapping.
According to deputies, the victim reported on September 9, 2019 that two women came to his door saying they were having car trouble. As he was letting them him to help them, the victim says a third suspect, John Hudson, forced his way in with them, grabbing the victim around the neck and demanded money.
The sheriff's office says the three suspects left the home with cash and personal checks.
Deputies say through the course of the investigation, they determined that John Hudson had just recently done some work at the victim's home.
All three were taken to the McDowell County Jail.
