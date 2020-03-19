Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County are investigating reported shootings at two different addresses less than two miles apart.
The first shooting occurred at Meadow Run Apartments in Anderson along Abbeville Highway around 3:20 a.m. Deputies say the initial call came in for shots fired in the parking lot. Investigators say when they arrived on scene they discovered several shell casings on the ground and said at least one apartment had been hit several times.
A short time later, around 3:43 a.m., a shooting was reported along Walnut Drive, about one and half miles north of the first shooting.
Deputies say in both shootings, no one was injured.
The sheriff's office says the two shootings are being investigated as possibly being related.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
