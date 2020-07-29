Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office were called to a home on Gantt Drive early Wednesday morning for a shooting.
According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m.
When deputies arrived, they discovered an adult male shot at least one time lying in the driveway of the home. Deputies say the victim was transported to the hospital where he remains in intensive care at this time.
The sheriff's office says no suspect information is available.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
