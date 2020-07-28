Williamston, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County were involved in a standoff Tuesday morning after a family called 911 for help with a loved one.
According to the sheriff's office, the standoff happened around 7 a.m. this morning.
Deputies tell us the suspect's family called 911 after he threatened to harm himself.
Both SWAT and deputies arrived on scene and were able to deescalate the situation and prevent the man from harm.
We're told by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office that no one was injured in the standoff.
