Police lights generic daytime
(KCTV5 News)

Williamston, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County were involved in a standoff Tuesday morning after a family called 911 for help with a loved one. 

According to the sheriff's office, the standoff happened around 7 a.m. this morning. 

Deputies tell us the suspect's family called 911 after he threatened to harm himself. 

Both SWAT and deputies arrived on scene and were able to deescalate the situation and prevent the man from harm. 

We're told by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office that no one was injured in the standoff. 

More news: Haywood County dispatch says Asheville Highway closed for officer involved shooting

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.