Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies have arrested a woman and charged her with obstruction of justice related to a shooting from earlier in June.
According to detectives, on June 9, 27-year-old Jacob Ballard Hensley of Nebo, got into an argument inside a Honda Odyssey van at a home on U.S. 70 east. Following the argument, deputies say Hensley shot the victim in the ankle with a handgun then fled the scene on foot.
Both deputies and Marion police responded to the scene and a manhunt ensued. The sheriff's office says a manhunt stretched into the evening hours when Hensley was finally apprehended in the woods by a Burke County Sheriff's deputy around 10 p.m.
We're told the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Hensley was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.
On June 23, deputies say they charged 29-year-old Tiffany Dawn Milam with obstructing justice after they say she assisted Hensley in fleeing and was not truthful with officers about the incident.
