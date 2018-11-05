AUGUSTA, GA (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Richmond County, GA said a woman missing from the Augusta area may be in Greenville, SC area.
Deputies said Anna Vaughters was last seen on October 27.
She was driving a black 2014 Dodge Caravan with Georgia license plate 6467JE.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.