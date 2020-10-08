MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies from the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said a missing woman who had been reported as missing and possibly kidnapped on Oct. 5 remains missing on Thursday but is no longer believed to be in danger.
Deputies said 23-year-old Vidalia Jane Freeman was last seen at 10 p.m. on Monday at a residence on Old Toms Creek Road, where a friend reported that she was forcibly taken from the home.
Deputies said that they have spoken with Freeman since that time, but have not yet seen her.
"Until they do (see her), she will remain a missing person," explained MCSO spokesperson Richelle Bailey in a news release
The sheriff's office described Freeman as 5'4", weighing 163 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information concerning Freeman’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235, or the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at 828-652-4000.
