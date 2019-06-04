(FOX Carolina) -- Mark Slusher, documented outlaw motorcycle gang member, is behind bars according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office
Investigators obtained warrants for Slusher's arrest on multiple drug charges. He is facing charges of trafficking meth, distribution of meth, exposing a child to meth and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The office tweeted on Thursday that Slusher was located in Corpus Christi, Texas by U.S. Marshals. LCSO says Slusher will be extradited back to South Carolina to face the aforementioned charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.