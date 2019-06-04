(FOX Carolina) -- Mark Slusher, documented outlaw motorcycle gang member is being sought by Lexington Co. Sheriff's Office.
Investigators have obtained warrants for Slusher's arrest on multiple drug charges. He is facing charges of trafficking meth, distribution of meth, exposing a child to meth and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC to share tips on Slusher’s location.
