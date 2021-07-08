GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A suspicious package found at the Sam's Club parking lot off Woodruff Road Thursday turned out to be an empty pressure cooker, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
The pressure cooker was found near the gas pumps at the store around noon, according to the Office.
Nothing was found inside the pressure cooker.
The Office’s Hazardous Devices Unit was on scene, but have since left and the area is clear.
