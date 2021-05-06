GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man in connection with a case involving inappropriately touching an elementary school student.
Deputies say they received a complaint from Administrators at Sue Cleveland Elementary on May 5. They told deputies that the suspect, William Lee Miller, had inappropriately touched a student.
Investigators say they learned that the suspect revealed this information on May 4 and the proper authorities were notified.
According to deputies, Miller was located at his residence and was taken into custody without incident. They add that Miller was charged with 2nd degree Assault & Battery, and is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center waiting for a bond hearing.
Director of Media Relations for Greenville County Schools, Tim Waller, says that the suspect passed a background check when he was hired. Waller added that the suspect worked as a custodian at Sue Cleveland Elementary School from February 2019 until May 5, 2021.
