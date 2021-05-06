GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a school custodian in connection with a case involving inappropriately touching an elementary school student.
Deputies say they received a complaint from Administrators at Sue Cleveland Elementary on May 5. They told deputies that the custodian, William Lee Miller, had inappropriately touched a student.
Investigators say they learned that the victim revealed this information on May 4 and the proper authorities were notified.
According to the Director of Media Relations for Greenville County Schools, Tim Waller, as soon as the allegation were made, law enforcement was notified and the investigation began. Waller says that the custodian was placed on leave, but has since resigned and will not be allowed back on campus.
Deputies say that Miller was located at his residence and taken into custody without incident. They add that Miller was charged with 2nd degree Assault & Battery, and is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center waiting for a bond hearing.
Tim Waller, says that the custodian passed a background check when he was hired.
