WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies are still looking for information on Joshua Scott Ivester, a man that went missing in February of this year, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said someone last saw Ivester Monday night on February 15. Ivester left a home on Wagener Circle in Walhalla earlier that afternoon and went to a house near Rock Crusher Road. He was reportedly last seen at that house near Rock Crusher Road.
Deputies describe Ivester as being around 5-foot-11 and 120 lbs. He has blue eyes, brown hair and tattoos on his face, according to deputies.
Crimestoppers of Oconee County Inc. has featured Ivester on billboards around Oconee County, on the Crimestoppers website and the Crimestoppers of Oconee County Facebook page.
Lt. Kevin Cain says that further information is needed from the public on all of their missing person's cases.
Anyone with information regarding Joshua is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at 864-638-4111. You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, on www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com or via their free P3 app. Crimestoppers is offering reward money for any tips that lead to Joshua's location.
