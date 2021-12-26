RALEIGH, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are searching for three missing kids who were taken from an address in Pinetops, North Carolina, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies say 11-year-old Tramiyus McNair, 9-year-old Jayden Braddy, and 14-year-old Orlando McNair were taken by 34-year-old Orlando McNair Sr. from an address on Davistown Mercer Road in Pinetops, North Carolina.
Deputies say McNair is driving a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer with an NC license tag number of THP5737 and are possibly headed towards Raleigh.
McNair is a black man who is 5-feet-4 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes wearing a black hoodie, says deputies.
Deputies say Braddy is about 4-feet-8 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a pullover hoodie with a faded white on front and black jogger sweatpants.
They say Orlando is about 5-feet-1 inch tall, weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing red checkered pajama pants.
They also say Tramiyus is 5-feet tall, weighs 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wearing a dark gray and black basketball shorts with an unknown color t-shirt.
If anyone sees them or has information contact the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office at (252) 641- 7942 or 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.