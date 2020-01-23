The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said one man died late Wednesday night following a shooting.
Deputies were called out to Old Grove Road around 10:30 p.m. That's where they said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. That man died on the scene, according to deputies.
At this point there is no word of an arrest and the man who was killed was not identified.
The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
