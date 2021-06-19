NINETY SIX, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office says that it has identified a suspect that is accused of murdering a man near Highway 178 in Ninety Six.
The sheriff's office says that 30-year-old William Bryan Morgan Jr. was last seen along Hwy. 178 South and is believed to be travelling in a black 2012 Yamaha XV1900 motorcycle with a South Carolina license plate that reads ZF72881.
Deputies say that Morgan should be considered armed and dangerous.
GCSO says that the incident was domestic in nature.
The victim was identified by the Greenwood County Coroner's Office as 29-year-old Caleb Mykel Donnelly of Ninety Six, according to the coroner.
The coroner confirmed that Donnelly was found in his residence with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim's cause of death was determined to be a homicide, according to a release from the coroner.
An autopsy has been scheduled for next week, the coroner says.
Anyone with information on William Morgan's whereabouts should call 911 or the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office at (864)-942-8600.
