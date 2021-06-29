GAFFNEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says that deputies are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man in the face on Monday.
According to Sheriff Steven Mueller, the incident happened at 150 Food Mart on Pacolet Hwy near Goucher School Rd. around 5:45 p.m. Muller said a victim was shot in the jaw in the parking lot, but is expected to recover.
CCSO says that the shooting occurred as a result of an argument between the suspect and the victim.
Deputies say that the suspect fled the scene before deputies could arrive.
The sheriff's office identified the suspect as Robert Wayne Crocker of Spartanburg. Crocker is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, CCSO confirms.
Deputies say that Crocker should be considered armed an dangerous.
Anyone with information on Robert Crocker's whereabouts should contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 864-489-4722 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
