ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office say they are searching for two men that they believe are responsible for multiple breaking and-entering incidents.
The suspects are 25-year-old Kenneth David Moore of Marshall and 38-year-old Jeremy Scott Woods of Asheville.
According to a release, the suspects are believed to be responsible for breaking and entering into multiple businesses and their video gambling machines across Buncombe county.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at (828)-250-6670.
MORE NEWS: How to deal with your kids' COVID-19 stress and anxiety
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.