BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are searching for a person after they fled a traffic stop in Boiling Springs, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to stop a driver on Parris Bridge Road. Deputies say the driver refused to stop, crashed their vehicle, and ran away on foot.
The Sheriff's Office says deputies are currently searching the area for the driver.
Deputies say the driver is facing charges related to the traffic stop for a suspended license plate and failure to stop for blue lights and sirens.
