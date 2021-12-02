GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are searching for an endangered man who might be armed with a gun in the Devenger Road and S. Batesville Road area, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the person is a white man who is possibly wearing a brown Polo and blue jeans. Deputies say he is 6-foot-4 and weighs 220 pounds. The man has red hair and blue eyes, says deputies.
Deputies ask individuals not to approach this person because he might have a gun.
Greenville County dispatch said they are using a helicopter to help with the search.
If anyone has information contact 911.
