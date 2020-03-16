RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help finding a missing 20-year-old woman.
They are searching for Mariya Jordan Hovan, who was last seen on March 15 in Mooresboro, North Carolina. Hovan has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’1” tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a grey sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.
