GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing child.
According to deputies, 11-year-old Tessie Anne Willis was last seen on Clemson Avenue wearing a long-sleeve grey t-shirt this afternoon at around 5:30 p.m. They also say she is 5 feet tall.
If anyone sees her contact 911 immediately and try to maintain a line of site with her if it is safe to do so.
