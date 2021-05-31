Laurens County, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Laurens County Sheriff's Office say they are looking for an 82-year-old man with health issues.
Deputies say 82-year-old Donald Price is driving a 1988 red Toyota truck with the tag number RED318 and has dementia.
They go on to say he left from Northside Church Road in Laurens at about 2 p.m. and was supposed to be going to a home at Mt. Bethel Church Road in Ware Shoals.
If anyone has seen Price, call 911.
