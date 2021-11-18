GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are searching for a missing endangered man in Greer, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say 20-year-old Jalen Keller was last seen at about 10:45 p.m. wearing an orange and black sweater, black pants, and black crocs on E. Phillips Road.
If anyone comes into contact with Keller call 911 immediately and do not approach him.
MORE NEWS: Deputies: Missing 12-year-old Maddison Reynolds found safe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.