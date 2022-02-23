ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are searching for a missing endangered man, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Matthew Daniel Hawthorne was last seen in the David Lee Coffee Place area on Monday, Feb. 21. Deputies say he is six-feet-ten inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, with tattoos on his right chest and a skull on his left arm. Hawthorne suffers from a variety of illnesses that require medication.
If anyone has information about his location, contact the Sheriff's Office, at 864-260-4405.
