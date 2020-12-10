FLETCHER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County deputies are looking for a missing woman they say hasn't taken her medication for mental health in the last several days.
BCSO says 55-year-old Vicki Carson went missing from Fletcher on Wednesday and has not been seen since. She stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall and has blonde hair.
She was last known to be at her house, and last seen wearing a white sweater that could have roses on it. She also was wearing blue jeans, a light blue jacket with fur on the hood, and black shoes.
If you know where she is, call BCSO at 828-255-5050. You can remain anonymous when you call.
