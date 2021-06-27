GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office say that they are searching for a woman that has been missing since June 20.
Deputies say that Megan Brittain Floyd is described as measuring at around five feet, seven inches in height and weighing around 125 pounds.
The sheriff's office says that Floyd was last seen near Highway 221 South in Greenwood County.
Anyone with information on Floyd's whereabouts should call 911 or contact Lt. Mike Murdock with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office at 864-942-8590
