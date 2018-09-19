Haywood County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Haywood County are looking for a man they said was last seen early Tuesday morning.
Deputies say, Andrew K. Brauns, originally from Wilmington, NC was last seen in the area of Cold Springs Creek Road in the Harmon Den area around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday 9/18.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please call the Haywood County communications at 828-452-6666 (select option 4).
