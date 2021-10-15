GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are requesting assistance in locating a missing man, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
According to deputies, 86-year-old Heyward Ross McConnell was last seen today between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Shadow Way off Pelham Road.
Deputies say he left in a black 2001 Infiniti with a SC tag of MZV784 which has white paint on the passenger side from a previous accident.
Deputies say McConnell is 5-foot-8, weighs 190 pounds, and was last seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt.
If anyone sees McConnell call 911 immediately.
