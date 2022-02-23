BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are searching for a missing man in the Asheville area, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.
According to deputies, 30-year-old Cody Wesley Loyd was last seen on January 5 at a house in Asheville. Loyd is about 6-feet-tall and weighs 140 pounds with green eyes and brown hair, says deputies.
Deputies say he is known to frequent homeless camps around the Asheville area, especially near Wal-Mart on Bleachery Blvd.
If anyone has information about his location, contact the Sheriff's Office at (828) 250-6670 or submit a tip via the Sheriff's Office app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.