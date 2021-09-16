BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man who suffers from autism and intellectual disabilities.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Darean Moorman was last seen on September 12 at around 9 p.m. at his home in Arden. Deputies say he was seen wearing sweat pants, a black hoodie, and also glasses.
Moorman is 5'11, weighing 225 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, says deputies.
If anyone has information regarding the location of Moorman contact the Sheriff's Office at 9828) 250-6670.
