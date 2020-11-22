SPARTANBURG, SC, (FOX Carolina)- Deputies from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina have issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman who was last seen in Spartanburg.
77-year-old Nancy Keller was last seen at around 11:21 pm in Spartanburg on Saturday night and authorities say the woman is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Keller is five-feet, three inches and weights about 175 pounds with red hair and brown eyes according to deputies.
Authorities also provided a description of Keller's vehicle, which is described as a 2001 gold Honda Odyssey with a North Carolina license plate number that reads TVE9155.
Anyone with information is being asked to cal the Catawba County Sheriff's Office at (828)-464-3112.
