HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for a quartz diamond that was stolen from a gem mine between May 21 and May 22.
The sheriff's office said the quartz diamond was stolen from the Elijah Gem Mine which is located on Brevard Road just outside Laurel Park.
If anyone has information regarding the location of the rock or the person who stole it, call Detective Shalin Oza at 828-694-2789 or use the Submit A Tip feature on the mobile app.
