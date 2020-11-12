Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's assistance locating a missing, endangered man.
According to deputies, Joel Lavan Johnson, was last seen around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday driving a 2004 gold/brown Chevy impala, SC tag LQY813.
Deputies say Johnson suffers from dementia and type 2 diabetes and has had open heart surgery previously.
He's described as standing 6'3" tall, 190 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. The sheriff's office says he was wearing a green and white checkered shirt and blue jeans and is known to frequent the Woodruff, Reidville, Fairmont and Startex communities in Spartanburg County.
Deputies say so far Johnson has not turned up at any area hospitals. The sheriff's office has requested SLED issue a Silver Alert for him.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
