GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are searching for a missing person, according to the Greenville County Sheriffs Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Halie Rowland has not been seen by her family since 7 p.m.
If anyone has information regarding Rowlands location contact 864-271-5210.
