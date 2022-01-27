Donnie Tankersley

Donnie Tankersley, 84,  (Greenville County Sheriff's Office/January 27, 2022). 

(GREENVILLE, SC FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are seeking information regarding the location of a missing woman.

Deputies say Donnie Tankersley, 86, was last seen at around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26. They say she spoke to someone on the phone at around 11:00 a.m., on January 27.

Tankersley reportedly left River Falls Road in Marietta in a gold, 2017 Nissan Versa, displaying a SC tag of: FFE-379. 

She reportedly suffers from some form of memory loss.

If anyone has information regarding her location call 864-271-5210 or call 911 if she is spotted.

