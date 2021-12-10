LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are searching for a missing woman in Fountain Inn, according to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 58-year-old Billie Jean Cross has not been seen since Thursday, Dec. 9.
Deputies say Cross has green eyes, brown hair, and is about 5-foot-6.
If anyone has information regarding her location, contact the Laurens County Dispatch at (864) - 984- 2523.
