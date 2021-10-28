ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are searching for a missing woman in Pendleton, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, McKenzie L. Alexander was last seen on Thursday, October 7 at an address on Five Forks Road.
Deputies say she was driving a red 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt.
Alexander is 5-foot-3 and weighs 195 pounds, says deputies.
If anyone has information regarding Alexander's location contact the Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405 referencing case number 2021-38373.
