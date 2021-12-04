ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are currently searching for a runaway child, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Brooke-Lynn Jaylen Larsen ran away from a home on Kettering Court in Easley.
Deputies say she is 5-foot-5, weighs 115 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has information for her location, contact 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-40018.
