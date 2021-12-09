GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are searching for information regarding the location of a runaway teen, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies are searching for 16-year-old Carlos Americo Chavez-Bacca who was last seen on December 6 on White Circle. He is described as 5-foot-seven and weighing 130 pounds.
They also say he has a distinctive nose piercing.
Deputies say he is believed to be with previously reported runaways, Daniela Flores Vasquez and Cynthia Herrera.
If anyone has information regarding his location call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
