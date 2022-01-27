GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are seeking information regarding the location of a runway teen, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
According to deputies, 14-year-old Dezyah Rector was last seen on January 26 wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt.
Rector is five-feet-tall and weighs 95 pounds.
If anyone has information regarding her location, call 864-271-5210.
