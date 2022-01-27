Dezyah Rector

Dezyah Rector, 14 (Greenville County Sheriff's Office/January 27, 2022). 

 Greenville County Sheriff's Offce

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are seeking information regarding the location of a runway teen, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

According to deputies, 14-year-old Dezyah Rector was last seen on January 26 wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt.

Rector is five-feet-tall and weighs 95 pounds. 

If anyone has information regarding her location, call 864-271-5210.

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.