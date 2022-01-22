GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies in Greenville County are asking the public's help to search for a runaway teenager last seen on 7th Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.
According to the sheriff's office, Jezedry Keren Farris Hernandez has medium brown hair and brown eyes.
Deputies say that Hernandez measures at around four feet, ten inches in height and weighs around 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray shorts and a gray sweater, according to deputies.
Anyone with information on Hernandez's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
