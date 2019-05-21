Belton, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are asking for help locating a man they say who is wanted in connection to a shooting on Finley Road in Belton.
According to deputies, the shooting occurred on May 20 and stemmed from an altercation between two brothers.
Deputies say the suspect, now identified at 45-year-old William Carroll Brown shot the victim at least one time. The victim had to be transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
At this time, deputies say that Brown is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-Crime.
Related: GCSO: At least one person wounded in Finley Road shooting; suspect yet to be identified
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.