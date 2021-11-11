ASHEVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies in Asheville are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a Shell gas station Thursday morning, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say the robbery happened at 2251 Hendersonville Road in Arden at 5 a.m.
According to the Sheriff's Office, a suspect pointed a handgun at the store clerk, forced them into the bathroom, then made off with a large amount of tobacco products and the contents of the cash drawer.
They say the suspect is a white man in his mid-twenties, about 5-foot-10, and weighs about 180 pounds.
Deputies say the suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV.
If anyone has additional information on the armed robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to please contact the Sheriff's Office at 828-250-6670 or submit a tip via the Sheriff's Office app, which can be downloaded in the Apple or Google Play stores.
MORE NEWS: GOP leaders say little to condemn violent political actions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.